Nokia 9: All you need to know about HMD Globoal’s futuristic phone

HMD Global’s next smartphone, Nokia 9, is expected to launch in the first half of 2019. The smartphone has already created a lot of buzz after several leaks and rumours pointed to unique penta-camera setup. Nokia 9 is set to be the world’s first phone to have such camera module.

Ahead of the official launch, Nokia 9 also known as Nokia PureView has already made several unofficial appearances on the web. The latest is a leaked video from MySmartPrice. The video shows Nokia 9 from all angles including the five cameras on the rear panel as seen in another concept that was posted online.

Here’s everything we know about the new Nokia phone so far.

Release date

Nokia 9 was expected to alongside Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.1 Plus late last year. Evidently, the launch has been delayed. According to new reports, Nokia 9 could become official before or around Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 conference in Barcelona in February.

Design

The recent concept image gave a closer look at the design of the new smartphone. While we already know that the phone will have five rear cameras, the image suggested there will be two more circular slots for fingerprint sensor and LED flash. The constellation-style camera setup will be a first in the smartphone space.

Just like Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView will sport a glass back but with radiant finish. On the front, Nokia 9 will skip notch to have a slim bezel in the top to accommodate mic and camera module. But the phone has ultra slim bezels on the sides and bottom.

Specifications

Nokia 9 will sport a large 6-inch Quad HD display with HDR 10 support. The phone will be based on Google’s Android One and will run on Android Pie out-of-the-box. For performance, Nokia 9 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The PureView branding suggests Nokia 9 will offer a much better mobile camera than any other HMD Global phone. The company recently acquired PureView trademark. It may be recalled PureView was a popular tech used in Nokia’s older phones including select Lumia handsets. The most popular phone in the lot was Nokia 808 PureView, which was one of the world’s first phones to sport a big 41-megapixel camera sensor.

Other expected features of Nokia 9 PureView include wireless charging, fast charging, and Google apps like Lens and Assistant.

