Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global’s first phone with five rear cameras, to launch in India soon
HMD Global will soon launch Nokia 9 PureView in India. The premium Nokia phone comes with unique five rear cameras.tech Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:32 IST
Hindustan Times
HMD Global is set to launch its Nokia 9 PureView smartphone in India. Nokia 9 PureView is also the company’s first smartphone with five rear cameras. The phone was unveiled in February this year. Nokia 9 PureView sells for $699 (Rs 50,000 approx) in the US market. The India pricing, however, is expected to be much lower.
The highlight of Nokia 9 PureView is the penta-camera setup featuring five ZEISS certified lenses. The setup is a combination of five 12-megapixel cameras with three monochromatic lenses (f/1.8) and two RGB lenses (f/1.8). The phone allows users to control each lens individually. On the front, Nokia 9 PureView has 20-megapixel selfie camera.
Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon. #ExploreEveryDetail pic.twitter.com/l9RUWaGpH1— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) July 4, 2019
Nokia 9 PureView runs on Qualcomm’s older flagship chipset, Snapdragon 845. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The phone has a 5.99-inch pOLED QHD display with HDR 10 support.
Other important features of Nokia 9 PureView include in-display fingerprint sensor, Qi wireless charging, and IP67 certification. On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie (Android One) out-of-the-box.
First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:31 IST