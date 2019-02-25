Nokia 9 PureView: 5 things you need to know about the penta-camera phone

HMD Global on Sunday launched the long-awaited flagship phone, Nokia 9 PureView. The smartphone has already created a lot buzz with its unique penta-camera setup. So far, very phones offer three or more camera lenses. Nokia 9 PureView is priced at $699 (Rs 50,000 approx), and will start shipping early next month.

Five camera setup

Nokia 9 PureView has constellation-like camera lenses on the back. The circular setup features five camera lenses, one on the top and four at the bottom. All the five cameras are 12-megapixel sensors. HMD Global claims Nokia 9’s camera can capture up to 10 times more light than a single colour sensor. The cameras come with Zeiss Optics. Another highlight of the camera is that users can shoot and edit RAW DNG photos on the phone. All five cameras take photos simultaneously to deliver a richer final image. On the front it has a 20-megapixel camera.

Display and sound

Nokia 9 PureView comes with 5.99-inch edge-to-edge pOLED QHD display with 2K resolution. The display also supports HDR10 which allows you to watch content in high resolution on different platforms like Netflix. You can also shoot 4K HDR videos from the phone. The Nokia phone comes with Qualcomm’s aptX support for high audio playback over Bluetooth.

Processor, performance

Nokia 9 PureView comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Even though a high-end chip, Snapdragon 845 is one generation old processor. Qualcomm has already launched Snapdragon 855 processor which powers phones like Samsung Galaxy S10 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Near stock Android

Just like other Nokia phones, PureView runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The latest Android iteration brings features such as Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Display. Nokia 9 PureView is based on Google’s Android One, which means it will be among priority phones to receive the latest software and security updates from the company.

Other features

Nokia 9 PureView comes with in-display fingerprint sensor like OnePlus 6T and Oppo K1. It also supports wireless charging. The smartphone has IP67 certification for water and dust resistance.

