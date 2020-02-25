Nokia 9 Pureview price in India slashed by Rs 15,000

tech

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:12 IST

Nokia smartphones have been receiving price cuts in India in the past few months. The latest one is the Nokia 9 Pureview which has received a massive price cut in India. the smartphone was launched in India last July and features five rear cameras as its highlight.

Nokia 9 Pureview is available in India at a reduced price of Rs 34,999 after a discount of Rs 15,000. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs 49,999. The new price for the Nokia 9 Pureview is listed on the official Nokia website where users can also purchase the phone. Interested consumers can also get it from Flipkart.

Nokia 9 Pureview comes in ‘Midnight Blue’ colour and in one storage variant of 128GB. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED display with 2K HD resolution. It also has a Corning Glass 5 on top. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM.

The penta camera setup on the Nokia 9 Pureview is five 12-megapixel cameras with two RBG sensors and three mono sensors. For selfies, there’s a 20-megapixel front camera with display flash.

On the software front, Nokia 9 Pureview runs Android 9 out-of-the-box. It packs a 3,320mAh battery with support for Qi wireless charging. The smartphone also has a USB Type-C port for charging. More features of the Nokia 9 Pureview include IP67 water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, in-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock.