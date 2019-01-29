Nokia 9 PureView with 5 cameras, Nokia 8.1 Plus and Nokia 6.2 to launch next month

HMD Global’s long-awaited Nokia 9 PureView, dubbed as the world’s first phone with 5 rear cameras, is set to launch next month. The smartphone will be accompanied by Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 8.1 Plus mid-range phones as well.

HMD Global has confirmed it will be hosting an event in Barcelona on February 24, a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off. The company has also dropped a new teaser ahead of the official launch which features #coolnewstuff and ‘throwback’ hinting at a return of PureView technology. The teaser also features a five-camera lens setup, according to AndroidPure.

Nokia 9 PureView

It’s not the first time when Nokia 9 PureView has made an appearance on the web before official launch. According to previous rumours, Nokia 9 will be the first phone to leverage the PureView camera technology which HMD Global acquired from Microsoft last year. PureView promises higher camera quality. The technology was previously seen on phones like Nokia 808 PureView, which was one of the world’s first phones to feature 41-megapixel camera sensor.

Nokia 9 PureView is said to come with a 6-inch QHD display with HDR 10 support. The smartphone is expected to run on Android Pie and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

Here’s the concept image giving a closer look at the five rear cameras on Nokia 9.

Nokia 8.1 Plus, Nokia 6.2

Nokia 8.1 Plus will succeed the Nokia 8.1 premium phone with upgraded specifications and features. According to reports, Nokia 8.1 Plus will sport punch-hole selfie camera, similar to Honor View 20. The smartphone is expected to come with Zeiss lens and 6.22-inch screen.

Nokia 6.2 is also said to come with punch-hole selfie camera. Expected features of the phone include Snapdragon 632 processor with up to 6GB of RAM.

