Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras to launch this month: Report

HMD Global’s next Nokia smartphone has already made a lot of buzz with its penta-camera setup. Nokia 9 PureView will reportedly launch in Dubai by the end of this month. The smartphone is said to make its way to India as early as February.

HMD Global hasn’t announced the launch date for the Nokia 9 PureView as yet. A report by 91mobiles claims sources have revealed the Nokia 9 PureView launch date. Nokia 9 was first expected to launch at the upcoming MWC 2019. The report also adds that more Nokia smartphones will launch around the same time.

With PureView branding, Nokia 9 is expected to feature impressive camera technology. Nokia 808 was the first PureView smartphone featuring a 41-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss lens. HMD Global acquired PureView trademark last August, and will most likely debut it with the Nokia 9.

As for the Nokia 9, the smartphone is highly expected to feature as many as five rear cameras. There have been many leaks and renders suggesting the same. The penta-camera module on Nokia 9 will have a unique design with the five sensors placed in a circle. In total, there will be seven circular slots with one for fingerprint sensor and LED flash.

Leaked renders also reveal a glass back with radiant finish on the Nokia 9. It is also rumoured to support wireless charging. The smartphone is said to feature slim bezels without a notch. In terms of specifications, Nokia 9 will feature a 6-inch Quad HD display with HDR 10 support. The smartphone will most likely run on Android 9 Pie out of-the-box. Under the hood, it could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 12:47 IST