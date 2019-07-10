Nokia 9 PureView, ‘world’s first 5 camera array smartphone’, launched in India: Price, specifications, features

tech

HMD Global on Wednesday announced the launch of Nokia 9 PureView in India. Touted as the ‘world’s first 5 camera array smartphone’, Nokia 9 PureView comes with ZEISS Optics and HDR support. The phone has dual colour sensors which are said to deliver vibrant colour images and three monochrome sensors for rich sharpness and detail. Users can also use all the five sensors to capture a 60-megapixel resolution photo.

Nokia 9 PureView will be available in Midnight Blue colour from July 10 via Nokia.com and Flipkart. The phone will be available across mobile retail outlets starting July 17. The latest Nokia smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999.

HMD Global is bundling some offers with Nokia 9 PureView. Customers using HDFC Bank Credit cards and Debit cards on both EMI and regular transactions done through Pinelabs terminals in offline stores, will receive a 10% cashback. You can also get up to 10% cashback when they use HDFC consumer durable loans. The scheme is available till August 31, 2019. Nokia is also offering Nokia 705 Earbuds worth Rs 9,999 for free as a limited period offer.

Nokia 9 PureView Full Specifications

Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 5.99-inch pOLED QHD display with HDR 10 support. It runs on Qualcomm’s older flagship processor, Snapdragon 845. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Nokia 9 PureView’s penta-camera setup features combination of five 12-megapixel cameras with three monochromatic lenses (f/1.8) and two RGB lenses (f/1.8). The phone allows users to control each lens individually. On the front, Nokia 9 PureView has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, Qi wireless charging, and IP67 certification. On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie (Android One) out-of-the-box.

