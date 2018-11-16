Nokia 9 with five rear cameras could launch at HMD Global’s December 5 Dubai event

HMD Global will be hosting an event in Dubai on December 5 where it is expected to launch new Nokia smartphones. The company is also running a contest for people to win a trip to the Nokia smartphone event.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas announced the launch event on Twitter. The teaser for the event shows three smartphones with the hashtag #ExpectMore. There’s not much to conclude from the teaser but the possibility of three phones launching. Among these could be the Nokia 8.1 and a budget phone, Nokia 2.1 Plus.

Nokia 8.1 is expected to be the global variant of the Nokia X7 launched in China last month. Nokia X7 aka Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ notched display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor, and runs on Android Oreo. Nokia 8.1 sports dual 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear cameras with ZEISS lens. The smartphone was launched in three variants of 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

There are speculations of HMD Global launching its penta-camera smartphone, Nokia 9 at this event. The smartphone if launched would be the highlight of the event. As per leaks and reports, Nokia 9 features five cameras at the rear. The Finnish company is expected to re-launch Nokia’s PureView series with the Nokia 9 smartphone.

While nothing is official as yet on the upcoming Nokia smartphones, interested users can take part in a contest to attend the event. HMD Global announced the launch of its Nokia Phones community for fans and users.

So proud to announce the new home of Nokia phones. Join our new forum and win the chance to join me, and the rest of the Nokia phone team to our next unveiling in Dubai! #Nokiamobile https://t.co/zI1ZaD3bom pic.twitter.com/rtW4otqsU3 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 16, 2018

In celebration of the new launch, HMD Global has announced a contest where winners will get to attend the global event in Dubai. One can participate by typing a message introducing them in the community thread.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 17:13 IST