Nokia 9 with five rear cameras could launch at HMD Global’s December 5 Dubai event

Apart from Nokia 9, HMD Global is expected to unveil Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.1 Plus phones.

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 17:14 IST
Nokia 9 is expected to be the rebranded version of Nokia’s PureView series.(HT Photo)

HMD Global will be hosting an event in Dubai on December 5 where it is expected to launch new Nokia smartphones. The company is also running a contest for people to win a trip to the Nokia smartphone event.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas announced the launch event on Twitter. The teaser for the event shows three smartphones with the hashtag #ExpectMore. There’s not much to conclude from the teaser but the possibility of three phones launching. Among these could be the Nokia 8.1 and a budget phone, Nokia 2.1 Plus.

Nokia 8.1 is expected to be the global variant of the Nokia X7 launched in China last month. Nokia X7 aka Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ notched display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor, and runs on Android Oreo. Nokia 8.1 sports dual 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear cameras with ZEISS lens. The smartphone was launched in three variants of 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

There are speculations of HMD Global launching its penta-camera smartphone, Nokia 9 at this event. The smartphone if launched would be the highlight of the event. As per leaks and reports, Nokia 9 features five cameras at the rear. The Finnish company is expected to re-launch Nokia’s PureView series with the Nokia 9 smartphone.

While nothing is official as yet on the upcoming Nokia smartphones, interested users can take part in a contest to attend the event. HMD Global announced the launch of its Nokia Phones community for fans and users.

In celebration of the new launch, HMD Global has announced a contest where winners will get to attend the global event in Dubai. One can participate by typing a message introducing them in the community thread.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 17:13 IST

