Nokia at MWC 2018: Here’s how you can watch the livestream

HMD Global, the company which sells phones under the Nokia brand name, is going to be present at the 2018 edition of Mobile World Conference in Barcelona, one of the biggest consumer technology events in the world. The four-day MWC 2018 will officially kick off on February 26 but some companies are going to unveil their products ahead of the conference.

While Samsung is gearing up for its Unpacked 2018 tonight to launch Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, HMD Global is also preparing for a major event where it is expected to unveil new Nokia smartphones. Last year, the company surprised everyone with the launch of a new Nokia 3310, a redux of the iconic feature phone. Since then, the company has launched multiple variants of Nokia 3310.

“Discover how our innovative technologies and comprehensive portfolio will create a world that intelligently adapts to us, learns from us, evolves around us, and anticipates our every need,” the company says on its website.

“Come visit us at Mobile World Congress 2018 and see how immersive, personalized and insightful experiences will improve peoples’ lives and create new possibilities for communities and businesses.”

HMD Global’s global conference will be held at 4PM CET, which is 8:30PM Indian Standard Time. The company has set up an event page on Facebook where it’s most likely to publish the live stream video. You can also follow the launch of new Nokia phones on Twitter, Facebook and other social networking platforms.

We’ll be live covering the event. Until then, stay tuned.