Nokia C1 Android Go smartphone launched: Specs, features

tech

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 12:50 IST

Nokia C1 is the latest Android Go smartphone which is aimed at being the upgrade from feature phones for users. Nokia C1 has been announced by HMD Global but its price is yet to be revealed. The new Android Go phone will be available in Africa, the Middle East and APAC markets.

Old Nokia phone users may remember the Nokia C1 from 2008 but the 2019 version is a touch-screen smartphone with a modern design. Nokia C1 comes in two colour options of red and black colours and features a “toughened glass display”. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) out-of-the-box. It will run Android Go Edition apps like Gmail Go, YouTube Go and Assistant Go. Google has also launched the Android Go edition of Android 10.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global announced the launch of Nokia C1 on Twitter. “Millions of consumers across markets in Africa, Middle East and APAC will upgrade from a feature phone to their first smartphone. Nokia C1 is a smartphone they can trust - bringing quality experiences at an affordable price with 3G connectivity #nokiamobile,” Sarvikas tweeted.

Coming to the Nokia C1, the smartphone comes with 1GB of RAM and runs on a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, micro USB port, Bluetooth 4.2 and 3G. The smartphone packs a 2,500mAh battery. Nokia C1 comes with 16GB of built-in storage and a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 64GB. Nokia C1 has a 5.45-inch FWVGA IPS display, a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio.