e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone with Unisoc chipset, Google Assistant button unveiled

Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone with Unisoc chipset, Google Assistant button unveiled

Nokia C2 has been announced by HMD Global but its pricing and availability details haven’t been revealed.

tech Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone pricing details are expected to be announced on March 18.
Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone pricing details are expected to be announced on March 18. (Nokia)
         

HMD Global launched a new entry-level Nokia smartphone running on Google’s Android Go platform. Nokia C2 has been listed on the company’s website but price and availability details are yet to be announced. The company will most likely reveal these details at its event on March 18 where more Nokia phones will be launched.

Nokia C2 was also revealed by HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas on Twitter. The new Android Go smartphone comes in two colour options of cyan and black. It has a simple design with notable bezels on top and bottom. There’s no presence of a fingerprint sensor on the Nokia C2 with no mention of face unlock either. But it houses a dedicated Google Assistant button like other Nokia phones.

 

In terms of specifications, Nokia C2 features a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone runs on a Unisoc quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It comes packed with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Nokia C2 also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 64GB.

In the photography department, Nokia C2 sports a single 5-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. It also supports auto focus and has an LED flash. For selfies, the Nokia C2 features a 5-megapixel camera up front.

The smartphone packs a removable 2,800mAh battery with a micro USB port for charging. Connectivity options on the Nokia C2 include dual SIM support, FM radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and 4G LTE. On the software front, Nokia C2 runs Android 9 Pie (Go Edition).

tags
top news
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
SC okays permanent commission for women officers in Navy, says ‘cannot discriminate on basis of gender’
SC okays permanent commission for women officers in Navy, says ‘cannot discriminate on basis of gender’
Madhya Pradesh floor test and what it means for Congress
Madhya Pradesh floor test and what it means for Congress
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra to stamp those in home quarantine
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra to stamp those in home quarantine
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
Make us masks to fight coronavirus: UK government to Ford, Honda, Rolls-Royce
Make us masks to fight coronavirus: UK government to Ford, Honda, Rolls-Royce
‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’
‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’
Apple working on not just one but two low-cost iPhones
Apple working on not just one but two low-cost iPhones
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech