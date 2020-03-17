Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone with Unisoc chipset, Google Assistant button unveiled

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:25 IST

HMD Global launched a new entry-level Nokia smartphone running on Google’s Android Go platform. Nokia C2 has been listed on the company’s website but price and availability details are yet to be announced. The company will most likely reveal these details at its event on March 18 where more Nokia phones will be launched.

Nokia C2 was also revealed by HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas on Twitter. The new Android Go smartphone comes in two colour options of cyan and black. It has a simple design with notable bezels on top and bottom. There’s no presence of a fingerprint sensor on the Nokia C2 with no mention of face unlock either. But it houses a dedicated Google Assistant button like other Nokia phones.

Our most affordable 3G Nokia smartphone just got a buddy in 4G. Meet Nokia C2 bringing affordable 4G to selected markets. It's big. It's bold. It's brilliant. #NokiaC2 pic.twitter.com/eKqrvpU0bZ — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 15, 2020

In terms of specifications, Nokia C2 features a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone runs on a Unisoc quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It comes packed with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Nokia C2 also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 64GB.

In the photography department, Nokia C2 sports a single 5-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. It also supports auto focus and has an LED flash. For selfies, the Nokia C2 features a 5-megapixel camera up front.

The smartphone packs a removable 2,800mAh battery with a micro USB port for charging. Connectivity options on the Nokia C2 include dual SIM support, FM radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and 4G LTE. On the software front, Nokia C2 runs Android 9 Pie (Go Edition).