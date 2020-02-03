‘Nokia Captain America’ could officially launch as Nokia 5.2, live images leaked

tech

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:40 IST

HMD Global has big plans for this year’s edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The company is expected to unveil a slew of Nokia phones including Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3. Ahead of the official release, key details of these phones have leaked online. The latest in the series is a new phone codenamed ‘Nokia Captain America’.

Leakster Evan Blass last week posted a couple of photos of what’s believed to the next budget Nokia phone. The Nokia Captain America looks very similar to Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 4.2 smartphones but with subtle changes. The smartphone is said to officially launch as Nokia 5.2.

Based on the leaked images, Nokia 5.2 aka Nokia Captain America has a regular full screen with a dewdrop-like notch on the top. The back panel, however, looks very different with a small circular camera module housing as many as four sensors. At the center of the circular module is the flash. The camera module is followed by a fingerprint sensor.

Leaked Nokia Captain America ( Evan Blass )

Circular camera modules aren’t really new. In the past, we’ve seen phones such as Honor V30 and even HMD Global’s own Nokia 7.2 to sport such camera panels on the back.

According to older reports, Nokia 5.2 is expected to launch at a starting price of EUR 169 (Rs 13,348 approximately). The phone is said to come with a 6.2-inch LCD display. It will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and is powered by a 3,300mAh battery. The phone is expected to come in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants.