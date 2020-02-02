Nokia Captain America specs leaked ahead of launch

tech

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 10:13 IST

HMD Global is set to host a special event on February 23, on the sidelines of MWC 2020, where the company is expected to launch a bunch of new smartphones by Nokia. Reports in the past couple of weeks have hinted that the company could launch the Nokia 8.2 5G, the Nokia 5.2 and the Nokia 1.3 at its upcoming event. Now a new report gives us more details about the Nokia Captain America.

Before you get all excited about Nokia launching a special edition smartphone, let me clarify, it’s not. “Captain America” is the codename for one the smartphones that HMD Global is working on. According to tipster Evan Blass, Captain America is the codename for the upcoming Nokia 5.2 that is expected to be launched at the company’s MWC 2020 event.

Blass has shared images and specifications of Nokia’s purported new smartphone. The smartphone in the images looks quite similar to the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 4.2. It has thin bezels on the sides and thick bezels on the top and bottom. The bottom bezel has the Nokia branding, while the top bezel has a dewdrop notch that houses the phone’s front camera. It also has the volume buttons and the power button on the right side.

HMD Global is expected to launch Nokia 5.2 at MWC 2020. ( Twitte/Evan Blass )

At the back, the phone has a quad camera setup and an LED flash that is housed inside a circular camera bump. This camera setup is placed on top of the phone’s rear mounted camera setup and the Nokia branding. However, a previous report suggested that the Nokia 5.2 would come with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the tipster also says that the phone will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage space. It is expected to be priced around $180 (Rs 12,900 approximately) and release around March 4.

Other details include a 6.2-inch LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, a 3,500mAh battery and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.