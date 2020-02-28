Nokia is bringing the XpressMusic back in its new feature phone, looks revealed by TENAA

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:19 IST

It looks like Nokia is bringing back the much loved XpressMusic feature. HMD has often revived many classic Nokia phones and a model named TA-1212 on TENAA shows that another one is on the way.

The bar-model feature phone spotted on TENAA comes with a splash of red that will immediately remind you of the Nokia 5130, but without the side-mounted music control buttons.

This phone seems to be a basic feature phone, much like the Nokia 110 and not like the KaiOS-powered devices like the Flip or the Tough. It comes with a 0.36GHz single-core processor, 8GB or RAM and 16MB storage (megabytes). It also has a microSD card that can support cards up to 32GB so you can use the phone as a simple MP3 player.

The display on the feature phone measures 2.4-inches with a 240x320px resolution. It comes with a 1,200mAh battery, and is 13.1mm thick and weighs 88gms.

There is one camera on the back for 0.3MP stills. There is no video support, but there is an LED flash.

HMD had renewed the Xpress-on trademark back in 2018 but there is no telling yet if this phone has user-replaceable panels or not.

There is also no information about when this phone will be unveiled but HMD has plans for a series of Nokia Live events, to make up for the cancelled MWC). Also, the phone comes with only 2G connectivity sp it can no longer work on some carriers.

