Nokia MWC 2018 highlights: Nokia 8110 4G, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1 launched

HMD Global, the company which sells phones under Nokia brand name, on Sunday launched as many as five new phones including a rebranded Nokia 8110 feature phone.

The new range of Nokia smartphone includes Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1. While Nokia 8 Sirocco is a premium smartphone, Nokia 1 is the first Android Go (Oreo) Edition smartphone. Nokia 7 Plus and new Nokia 6 come with improved specifications and features.

Apart from new devices, HMD Global announced a big partnership with Google. All new Nokia smartphones will be part of Google’s Android One platform. The affiliation allows an OEM to deliver timely and regular security patches and updates to its devices.

Most of the smartphones from HMD Global have launched in India as well. It’s highly likely that the new phones will launch in India sooner or later. The company, however, did not disclose India-specific details.

Here are the highlights from HMD Global’s big event at the Mobile World Congress 2018.

8.31PM: The event has begun. HMD Global CEO takes the stage. He reminds us of Nokia’s comeback at the MWC 2017.

8.33PM: Nokia has introduced as many as 11 new smartphones since its debut at the last year’s MWC.

8.34PM: Consumers love Nokia smartphones, says HMD Global CEO. He points out majority of Nokia customers are youth.

8.35PM: Nokia 3310 has helped HMD Global become one of the top players in the feature phones. The company has shipped 70 million units in last one year.

8.37PM: HMD Global CEO hints at launch of another classic Nokia feature phone.

8.38PM: Nokia 8110 makes a comeback. The feature phone sports a colourful plastic body. ALSO READ: Miss the 90s? HMD Global brings back Nokia 8110 slider phone

8:40PM: Nokia 8110 redux comes with Wi-Fi hotspot. It has 4G support. It will be available in May at starting price of 79 Euro, which is approximately Rs 6,300.

8.44PM: HMD Global launches Nokia 1, entry-level Android smartphone. ALSO READ: Nokia 1 with Android Go launched at MWC 2018: Price, specifications, features

8.45PM: Nokia 1 runs on Android Go (Oreo) edition, Google’s customised Android OS for emerging markets like India. Nokia 1 is also the first Android Go smarthone.

8.45PM: The smartphone will be available from April 2018.

8.46PM: Nokia phones join Google’s Android One platform. The affiliation will help Nokia roll out security updates faster.

8.47PM: The Nokia 8810 redux features a slider design.

8.49PM: New Nokia 6 unveiled. The smartphone also comes with dual-camera set up and Face Unlock feature. It has Snapdragon 630 processor for better performance.

8:50PM: New Nokia 6 will be available globally from April 2018. The smartphone is priced at 279 Euros.

8:52PM: Nokia 7 Plus debuts with an edge-to-edge display. This is HMD Global’s first bezel-less phone. It i s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. ALSO READ: MWC 2018: Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6 Android One smartphones launched

8:55PM: Nokia 8110 4G feature phone specifications: Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905 Dual Core 1.1 GHz), 512MB LPDDR3 RAM, 4GB eMMC internal memory, 2.4-inch QVGA display, curved display and 2MP rear camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, BT 4.1, GPS/AGPS, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm AV jack. It is powered by a 1,500mAh battery.

8:57PM: Nokia 7 Plus will be available from April 2018 at 399 Euros.

8:58PM: Nokia 8 Sirocco debuts with premium design. It has dual-edge display, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Edge phones. ALSO READ: MWC 2018: Nokia 8 Sirocco Android One smartphone with wireless charging launched

9:00PM: It comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

9:05PM: HMD Global and Google announce a big partnership on Android One. Google’s Android One programme made a big comeback last year with a partnership with Xiaomi. Mi A1 is one of the most popular under Rs 15,000 smartphones in India.

9:07PM: Nokia 8 Sirocco will be eligible for the latest Android updates, including Google’s next big Android iteration, Android P.

9:09PM: Just a recap, all new Nokia smartphones will be Android One-compatible.

9:10PM: That’s all from the Nokia event at MWC 2018. HMD Global unveiled Nokia 8810 4G, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1.

9:12PM: Price and availability:

Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available from early April for a global average retail price of €749.

Nokia 7 Plus will be available from early April for a global average retail price of €399.

New Nokia 6 will be available from May for a global average retail price of €279.

Nokia 1 will be available from early April for a global average retail price of $85.

Nokia 8110 will be available from May for a global average retail price of €79.