After Nokia 8110, HMD Global may bring back Nokia N9 phone

Remember Nokia N9? Considered to be one of the best Nokia smartphones ever, Nokia N9 may re-launch later this year. HMD Global, Nokia brand licensee, is expected to introduce Nokia N9 redux with KaiOS, the same software that powers Reliance JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

Reports about Nokia N9 relaunch come after KaiOS posted an image of devices it showcased at the recently concluded CES gadgets show. The image features JioPhone and Nokia 8110 banana phone, and a phone that highly resembles the Nokia N9. Interestingly enough, the image caption excludes the mention of the third device.

“From showcasing our growing line-up of KaiOS-powered devices to meeting with media, partners, and innovators to discuss what lies ahead for the industry – CES 2019 certainly kept us busy. Plus, it was great seeing the Nokia 8110 (left) and JioPhone (right) on display at Google’s booth. Until next year, Vegas,” said KaiOS in the post.

Nokia N9

Launched in 2011, Nokia N9 featured a smartphone-like screen and form factor. The design later was the inspiration for future Lumia-based Windows Phone. Nokia N9 debuted with a MeeGo operating system with gesture-based navigation interface and many other features seen on modern Android smartphones. Despite the success, Nokia did not go ahead with MeeGo operating system for its future devices.

That said it’ll be quite interesting to have KaiOS’ software on a Nokia N9-like form factor. The company has thus far built software for smart feature phones. KaiOS, however, now offers all the popular applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Google Maps and Assistant among others.

If relaunched, we can expect HMD Global to retain the base design with minor tweaks to suit the modern smartphone users. The phone may also launch with better processor, storage and camera. It may also include 4G VoLTE support.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 12:41 IST