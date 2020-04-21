Nokia phones to get a 60-day warranty extension in India

tech

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:35 IST

To help people whose phone warranties are to expire between March 15 and May 15, Nokia is going to extend the warranty period for all these devices by 60 days. In India the lockdown is currently in place till May 3, however, if it was to extend, Nokia users have nothing to worry about.

In a note, HMD Global explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their Repair and Returns services are “experiencing some disruption”.

“To ensure we can still deliver on our promise, we are extending the warranty on your Nokia phone by 60 days,” HMD Global added.

For the US and Europe, the note mentioned that customers can choose to book their phones through Nokia’s Online Repair and Return Services since it is available. The company will repair and return the phone within the time-frame outlined.

If you are using a Nokia phone and want to check the warranty, you need to enter the model’s IMEI code on Nokia’s support page. Android users can find their IMEI code by following these steps:

- Go to Settings

- Go to About Phone

- Click on Status

- Click on IMEI Information

If your phone has two IMEI-codes, you should provide IMEI1.

Nokia feature phone users can check the IMEI code by entering *#06# on the main screen.

Nokia joins many other smartphone and laptop companies in extending warranties on devices to help people through the lockdown.