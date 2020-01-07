e-paper
Home / Tech / Nokia rolls out Android 10 for the 2018 smartphone Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia rolls out Android 10 for the 2018 smartphone Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia is now rolling out the Android 10 update to the 2018 Nokia 6.1 Plus, just weeks after the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 9 PureView were updated to Android 10 in rapid succession.

tech Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Nokia is now rolling out the Android 10 update to the 2018 Nokia 6.1 Plus, just weeks after the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 9 PureView were updated to Android 10 in rapid succession.
Nokia is now rolling out the Android 10 update to the 2018 Nokia 6.1 Plus, just weeks after the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 9 PureView were updated to Android 10 in rapid succession.(Amazon)
         

Nokia is now rolling out the Android 10 update to the 2018 Nokia 6.1 Plus, just weeks after the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 9 PureView were updated to Android 10 in rapid succession.

“Nokia 6.1 Plus users, you ready? Your phone’s are now running on the latest Android 10 update. Tap into your smartphone’s upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Have you already upgraded? Let us know in the comments below,” the smartphone manufacturer tweeted on Monday.

The latest update brings along the December 2019 Android security patch and enables features like dark mode, gesture navigation as well as smart reply.

The Android 10 OS update is an over-the-air (OTA) update and is expected to reach users in batches. Nokia 6.1 Plus users can check the update via Settings; About Phone; System updates; Check for regular updates.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and MicroSD support.

The phone is powered by a 3,060 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Its primary camera has a 16MP and a secondary 5MP sensor.

