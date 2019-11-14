Nokia smart TV to feature 55-inch 4K UHD display: Report

tech

Nokia announced it will launch smart TVs in India soon. The Nokia-branded smart TVs will be launched in partnership with e-commerce platform Flipkart. Ahead of its official launch new details about the upcoming Nokia smart TVs have emerged.

According to a report by Times of India, the new Nokia TVs will be available in screen sizes of 50-inch and above. A 55-inch 4K UHD Nokia smart TV was also certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). On the software front, Nokia TVs will run on Android 9.0 out-of-the-box along with support from Google Play Store. The report also stated that Nokia TVs will come with Intelligent Dimming technology which will offer better contrast levels.

Although the launch date hasn’t been confirmed, the Nokia smart TVs could launch in India by December. The Nokia smart TVs are confirmed to come with JBL-powered audio. “The Nokia branded Smart TVs will feature superior audio quality powered by JBL’s sound program, an initiative by HARMAN to expand the uses of its audio expertise further,” Flipkart said.

Nokia smart TVs will be launching first in India. This will be the second partnership for Flipkart with smart TVs. Flipkart had first partnered with Motorola to launch its smart TVs in India. Motorola smart TVs in India are available at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Motorola smart TVs come in four variants of 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The most premium Motorola smart TV s priced at Rs 64,999 in India.