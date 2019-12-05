Nokia smart TV with ‘Sound by JBL’ launched by Flipkart, priced at Rs 41,999

tech

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 12:03 IST

Flipkart on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Nokia TV’ in India. Powered by ‘Sound by JBL’, Nokia smart TV will be available starting December 10. The smart TV is priced at Rs 41,999.

Flipkart is bundling a complete TV protection scheme with Nokia TV for Rs 999. The scheme gives consumers coverage of three years against manufacturing defects and accidental damages. The scheme also covers a guaranteed buyback value at the end of three years.

Nokia smart TV has a 55-inch Ultra HD display and comes with 24 Watt built-in speakers, DTS TruSurround, and Dolby Audio. It also has audio optimisations from JBL which help deliver deep bass tones. The company claims Dolby Audio enables ‘superior’ audio compression. Some of the key features of the smart TV include intelligent dimming, wide color gamut, and dolby vision.

For performance, Nokia smart TV relies on a quad-core processor with 2.25GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It runs on Android 9.0 operating system and supports apps via Google’s Android TV Play Store. For better visual experience, Nokia smart TV comes with MEMC technology.

Nokia TV joins Flipkart’s new lineup of smart TVs in India. The e-commerce company recently launched Motorola -branded smart TVs in India. Motorola TVs are available for a starting price of Rs 13,999. The Motorola smart TV is currently available in as many as four variants -- 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The most premium Motorola smart TV is priced at Rs 64,999 in India.