e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Nokia smart TV with ‘Sound by JBL’ launched by Flipkart, priced at Rs 41,999

Flipkart launches Nokia smart TV in India. Check out full features and specifications of the latest UHD TV.

tech Updated: Dec 05, 2019 12:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia smart TV is here
Nokia smart TV is here(HT Photo)
         

Flipkart on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Nokia TV’ in India. Powered by ‘Sound by JBL’, Nokia smart TV will be available starting December 10. The smart TV is priced at Rs 41,999.

Flipkart is bundling a complete TV protection scheme with Nokia TV for Rs 999. The scheme gives consumers coverage of three years against manufacturing defects and accidental damages. The scheme also covers a guaranteed buyback value at the end of three years.

Nokia smart TV has a 55-inch Ultra HD display and comes with 24 Watt built-in speakers, DTS TruSurround, and Dolby Audio. It also has audio optimisations from JBL which help deliver deep bass tones. The company claims Dolby Audio enables ‘superior’ audio compression. Some of the key features of the smart TV include intelligent dimming, wide color gamut, and dolby vision.

For performance, Nokia smart TV relies on a quad-core processor with 2.25GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It runs on Android 9.0 operating system and supports apps via Google’s Android TV Play Store. For better visual experience, Nokia smart TV comes with MEMC technology.

Nokia TV joins Flipkart’s new lineup of smart TVs in India. The e-commerce company recently launched Motorola -branded smart TVs in India. Motorola TVs are available for a starting price of Rs 13,999. The Motorola smart TV is currently available in as many as four variants -- 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The most premium Motorola smart TV is priced at Rs 64,999 in India.

tags
top news
RBI cuts GDP forecast to 5% from 6.1%, key lending rate unchanged
RBI cuts GDP forecast to 5% from 6.1%, key lending rate unchanged
UP rape survivor on way to court set afire by 5 including man who raped her
UP rape survivor on way to court set afire by 5 including man who raped her
‘Not allowed to enter assembly’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata govt
‘Not allowed to enter assembly’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata govt
Age, health, bail for co-accused: What led to Chidambaram walking out of Tihar
Age, health, bail for co-accused: What led to Chidambaram walking out of Tihar
At 2+2 meet with US on Dec 18, Indo-Pacific and more Apache choppers on agenda
At 2+2 meet with US on Dec 18, Indo-Pacific and more Apache choppers on agenda
Race to the top: Kohli, Rohit set to resume battle in Hyderabad
Race to the top: Kohli, Rohit set to resume battle in Hyderabad
Cabinet nod for scrapping Anglo-Indian Lok Sabha quota
Cabinet nod for scrapping Anglo-Indian Lok Sabha quota
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manmohan SinghKarnataka by pollsChidambaramRohit SharmaVirat KohliBigg Boss 13PanipatAbdul Razzak

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech