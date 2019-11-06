Nokia smart TV with JBL audio coming to India soon, courtesy Flipkart

tech

Nokia-branded smart TVs are coming to India soon. Flipkart has partnered with Nokia to launch ‘Made in India’ smart TV on the e-commerce platform. The company hasn’t revealed the launch date for Nokia smart TV.

Flipkart said that Nokia smart TV in India will come with ‘Sound by JBL’ – marking JBL’s foray into the TV space. “The Nokia branded Smart TVs will feature superior audio quality powered by JBL’s sound program, an initiative by HARMAN to expand the uses of its audio expertise further,” said Flipkart in a release.

“We are delighted that Flipkart, the leading e-commerce company in the country, will bring the first-ever Nokia branded Smart TVs to India. Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the Nokia brand in a new category. And where better to start than in India, where our brand has been trusted for quality, design and reliability. Flipkart’s understanding of the needs and behaviors of Indian consumers, and the power of its reach, will help it make Nokia branded Smart TVs accessible and affordable to many,” said Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships in a release.

“Working with Nokia allows us to further expand the choice of high-quality, technologically advanced products for Indian consumers. Nokia is a globally popular technology brand and enjoys immense brand recall, so we’re excited to start this journey with them to extend the brand into a fast-growing product segment. We are committed, as always, to bringing best of brands and technology together as we work towards welcoming the next 200 million consumers on our platform,” said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart.

The announcement comes weeks after Flipkart entered into a similar partnership with Motorola to launch locally manufactured smart TVs in India. Dubbed as ‘Motorola TV’, the smart TV series is available online via Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 13,999.

The smart TV series also features 3-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch UHD models and a premium 65-inch Motorola TV with UHD panel. The top-end model costs Rs 64,999. Some of the key features of Motorola TVs include MEMC technology and HDR support for better visual experience.