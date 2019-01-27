Nokia smartphone brand makes a comeback to US, backed by Verizon, Cricket Wireless

Finnish company HMD Global that makes and markets Nokia-branded phones has decided to release two phones in the US with carrier partners Verizon and Cricket Wireless again.

The two Android phones that would be available in the US are Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 2V.

“Just over two years ago, on a global level, we committed to delivering reliable and durable Nokia phones through purposeful, distinct design.

“Thanks to fantastic consumer response, we are now proud to be in a position where we can expand our foothold in North America by partnering with some of North America’s largest wireless providers,” Maurizio Angelone, HMD Global’s Vice-President for the Americas, was quoted as saying by 9to5Google late on friday.

The Nokia 2V, for Verizon, has a 5.5-inch HD screen, 8MP rear camera with auto-focus (AF), 5MP front camera, 8GB onboard storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

HMD has not revealed the pricing for this one, but it is worth noting that it is powered by an older processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 425).

The Nokia 3.1 Plus landing on Cricket Wireless is essentially a slightly altered version of the device which launched in other regions in 2018, albeit with a few welcome upgrades. Consumers can pick up the new Nokia 3.1 Plus from Cricket Wireless for $159.99, according to ZDNet.

The MediaTek chipset has been replaced with a Snapdragon 439 chip paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Furthermore, the microUSB port is ditched for USB-C in this device. There is also a 6-inch HD+ 18:9 display, dual-camera set-up on the back with 13MP and 5MP lenses as well as an 8MP selfie shooter.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 12:51 IST