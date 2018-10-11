Highlights: Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 8110 4G launched in India

HMD Global held its Nokia phone event today. The Finnish company launched a new budget Android One smartphone, and brought its Nokia 8110 4G phone in India.

Nokia 3.1 Plus is priced at Rs 11,499, and it will be available starting October 19. Nokia 8110 4G is priced at Rs 5,999, and it will be available from October 24 in India. HMD Global has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer 544GB free 4G data to Nokia 8110 users. After the JioPhone, Nokia 8110 is the second phone to run on KaiOS.

Here are the highlights from today’s event.

12:42PM IST Wrap up That's it from Nokia's launch event. HMD Global launched a new Nokia 3.1 Plus budget phone, and Nokia 8110 4G phone.





12:34PM IST Nokia 8110 4G launched Nokia 8110 banana phone comes to India. HMD Global has partnered with Reliance Jio for the launch of Nokia 8810. Nokia 8110 users will get free 4G data of 544GB from Reliance Jio.





12:28PM IST Nokia 3.1 Plus India price, availability Nokia 3.1 Plus will be available first in India cross offline stores and Nokia's e-store online. Nokia 3.1 Plus is priced at Rs 11,499 and will go on sale starting October 19.





12:26PM IST Nokia 3.1 Plus global price Nokia 3.1 Plus will start at $159 euros globally.





12:25PM IST Nokia 3.1 Plus specs Nokia 3.1 Plus houses a 3,500mAh battery. The company promises 2-day battery life on the Nokia 3.1 Plus. The smartphone features dual 13MP and 5MP rear cameras, and an 8MP selfie camera. Nokia 3.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone ensuring regular security updates and OS upgrades.





12:22PM IST Nokia 3.1 Plus Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 2.5D curved glass up front. It comes in three colour options of blue, white and baltic. Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it runs MediaTek's Helio P22 octa-core processor.





12:19PM IST Nokia 3.1 Plus announced Pranav Shroff announces the new Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone.





12:17PM IST Nokia phone launch Pranav Shroff, Director, Global Portfolio Strategy & Planning at HMD Global continues with the launch event of the new Nokia smartphones. Shroff says that the recently launched Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphones are one of the best rated by Flipkart.





12:11PM IST Event begins Ajay Mehta, VP and Country Head of HMD Global takes the stage for the new Nokia smartphone launch. HMD Global will launch two new smartphones today in India.





11:59AM IST Teasers for Nokia's new smartphone Nokia has been teasing its new smartphone with the hashtags ##MegaLife and #GoBigGetBetter. The teasers also contain short video clips highlight the features. The new Nokia smartphone could feature a large screen, with strong battery life, and depth focus on phones. Focus on what you love, and blur out everything else. Catch the #MegaLife going live at https://t.co/nTX1lTQS87 ! #GoBigGetBetter pic.twitter.com/DsfY83N5gY — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 10, 2018





11:47AM IST Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked specs According to the TENAA listing, Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to feature a 6.18-inch full HD+ display, and pack a 3,400mAh battery. It could run on a 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. Storage options on the Nokia 7.1 Plus would be 64GB and 128GB.For photography, Nokia 7.1 Plus could sport dual 13-megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras at the rear. Up front, it could house a 20-megapixel selfie camera.





11:38AM IST Nokia 7.1 Plus expected Nokia's teasers for its new phone doesn't reveal much. Reports however suggest that HMD Global will be launching Nokia 7.1 Plus in India. Nokia 7.1 Plus was also spotted on China's TENAA recently.




