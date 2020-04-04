Nokia 9 Pureview, Nokia 7.2 and more phones receive price hike in India

tech

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:34 IST

The new GST hike on smartphones has led to a slew of companies increasing the prices on its phones in India. The latest to follow is HMD Global who has revised prices of Nokia phones from different price categories. The new prices have been updated on the Nokia website.

Prices of Nokia phones ranging from the entry-level to the premium segment have been increased. Nokia 2.3 which launched at Rs 8,199 last December, then received a price cut in February making its price Rs 7,199. The smartphone now costs Rs 7,585 in India. Nokia 7.2 which used to sell at a starting price of Rs 15,499 is now available at Rs 16,330 for the base model.

Nokia 4.2 had also seen a price cut in December bringing its price down to Rs 6,999, but with the GST hike it’s back to a starting price of Rs 10,008. Nokia 3.2 which cost Rs 7,999 is now available at Rs 8,428. Feature phones like the Nokia 110 and Nokia 105 are now available at Rs 1,684 and Rs 1,053 respectively. As for the smart feature phones like Nokia 3310 and Nokia 8810 are now available at Rs 3,488 and Rs 3,160 respectively.

Flagship Nokia 9 Pureview which had its price slashed from Rs 49,999 to Rs 34,999 in February, is now available at Rs 52,677. Nokia 6.2 was also one of the phones with a price cut to Rs 12,499. It is now priced at Rs 13,168.