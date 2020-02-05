Nokia smartwatch could debut alongside new phones at MWC 2020

tech

HMD Global will be showcasing new Nokia smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 conference in Barcelona. Apart from phones, we could very well see a new smartwatch Nokia branding at the conference.

According to a new leak, the upcoming Nokia smartwatch will come with Google’s Android Wear operating system. The leak adds the smartwatch will also support e-SIM, bringing cellular connectivity. The Nokia smartwatch is expected to be available across Europe and will also be launched in the US. More details about the smartwatch aren’t available as yet. The leak, however, suggests Nokia smartwatch could compete with the likes of Apple Watch.

The new leak comes shortly after an unreleased Nokia 5.2, codenamed Nokia Captain America, was spotted online. The live images revealed Nokia 5.2 will come with a 19:9 screen with dewdrop-like notch. On the back, it has as many as four rear cameras housed in a circular module. The back panel also consists of a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 5.2 is rumored to be available at a starting price of EUR 169 (Rs 13,348 approximately). The smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch LCD display. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and 3,300mAh battery. The phone is expected to be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants.