Nokia TV to launch in India in December via Flipkart: Here are new details about the smart TV

Nov 18, 2019

After launching Motorola-branded smart TVs in India, Flipkart is going to launch Nokia TV series in India. One of the highlights of new Nokia TV is going to be the sound quality. Already, Flipkart has confirmed the smart TV will come with “Sound by JBL.”

According to sources, Sound by JBL on Nokia smart TV will come with “Clear Vocal Tones & Minimal Harmonic Distortion.” This is said to help deliver better clarity while picking up every note across frequencies distinctly. Sound by JBL also promises Deep Bass Tones for better music experience. Nokia smart TV will also be powered by Dolby Audio & DTS TruSurround Sound, sources added.

“The Nokia Smart TV will have Sound by JBL, which means the acoustics of the product have been engineered by JBL and the sound tuning is as per JBL standards,” said sources.

The latest update comes shortly after key specifications of Nokia smart TV were leaked online. According to a recent report, Nokia smart TVs will come with screen sizes of 50-inch and above. A 55-inch variant with 4K UHD resolution was also spotted online. In terms of software, Nokia smart TVs will run on Android 9.0 out-of-the-box with full access to Google Play Store. The new smart TV will also feature Intelligent Dimming technology which will offer better contrast levels.

Scheduled to release in December, Nokia smart TV will follow Flipkart’s Motorola-branded smart TVs. The Motorola TVs debuted in India last month and are available at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The smart TV is currently available in as many as four variants -- 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The most premium Motorola smart TV costs Rs 64,999 in India.