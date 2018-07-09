Nokia X5 expected to launch on July 11 in China

Nokia has confirmed the launch of a new X series smartphone in China, which is scheduled to take place on July 11. The smartphone’s name hasn’t been announced as yet but several reports allude to Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus. Reports also suggest that the smartphone will be called Nokia X5 in China while the global variant will be Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Images of the smartphone has been leaked on various occasions, with its possible design revealed. If reports are to be believed, then the Nokia X5 will sport a notch display like Nokia X6. The notch is, however, said to be bigger than the one on Nokia X6.

Nokia X5 along with its specifications appeared on TENAA recently. According to the listing, the smartphone will feature a 5.86-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-series chip or MediaTek Helio P series processor. In terms of memory, the smartphone could be offered in three variants of 3GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM and storage options of 32GB and 64GB.

In the photography department, the smartphone will most likely feature a dual-camera setup on the rear comprising 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel snappers. For selfies, Nokia X5 could sport an 8-megapixel camera. Another detail leaked online is the battery capacity, which is 3,000mAh.

The alleged pricing of the phone was leaked on Baidu. Nokia X5 with 32GB storage is said to be priced at 799 CNY (Rs 8,300 approximately). The 64GB model of Nokia X5 will carry a price tag of 999 CNY (Rs 10,400 approximately).

Nokia is expected to live-stream the launch of Nokia X5, which is scheduled to begin at 8:00pm China time or 5:30pm in India.