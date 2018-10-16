Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus launched in China: Full specifications, features

HMD Global on Tuesday launched a new premium smartphone, Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus. The smartphone will be initially available in China followed by roll out in other markets. Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus will be available at a starting price of 1699 yuan (Rs 18,000 approximately). The smartphone is available in Black, Purple, Blue, and White colour options.

Nokia X7 : Full specifications

Nokia 7.1 Plus comes with a larger 6.18-inch notched full HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass on the back and front.The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end 710 processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU for graphics. It comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants. The phone supports expandable storage up to 400GB via a microSD card.

It has a dual-rear camera setup which consists of 12-megapixel (IMX 363) and 13-megapixel sensors. Both sensors use Carl Zeiss optics. The camera supports optical image stablisation. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8um. Nokia 7.1 Plus is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include a dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and more.

Nokia 7.1

The new smartphone is a bigger and better variant of Nokia 7.1 which launched in India recently. Nokia 7.1 comes with Full HD+ 5.84-inch ‘PureDisplay’ with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

