Nokia X7 aka Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.1 Plus to launch in India on December 6

HMD Global is gearing up for an event on December 6 in Dubai where it is expected to unveil two new smartphones, Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.1 Plus. The new Nokia phones are likely to arrive in India just a day after the global launch, suggests an invite sent by HMD Global on Monday.

Nokia 8.1 is said to be the global version of Nokia X7 which launched in China last month. The smartphone features 6.18-inch full HD+ notch display. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor, Nokia 8.1/Nokia X7 runs on Android Oreo.

It has two rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors with Zeiss lens. The phone is available in three RAM and storage combinations - 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Nokia 2.1 Plus is likely to join HMD Global’s budget portfolio. Specifications of Nokia 2.1 Plus are not known yet but it’s expected to feature a notch display – first for a budget Nokia phone.

The picture's about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/Tj5XfNuN0h — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 23, 2018

At its December 5 Dubai event, HMD Global is rumoured to launch Nokia 9. According to leaked images online, Nokia 9 will sport as many as five rear cameras. Nokia 9 is expected to launch with 6.01-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and 256GB storage. The smartphone will have a 4,150mAh battery.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 17:44 IST