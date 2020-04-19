Non essential goods on E-commerce platforms remain prohibited: MHA

tech

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:27 IST

E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket, Flipkart and others will be able to ply their vehicles with necessary permissions during the second phase of the lockdown till May 3 but the supply of non-essential goods will remain restricted.

“Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies to remain prohibited during Lockdown 2 to fight COVID,” said a spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In an order issued on Sunday, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla directed that e-commerce companies and vehicles used by these operators should be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.

A statement released by the government’s press information bureau also said that “supply of non-essential goods by E-commerce companies to remain prohibited during the lockdown”.

The government has focused on ensuring that during the lockdown daily necessities continue to reach people who are keeping themselves confined to their homes.

Special efforts have been made to ensure that milk, vegetables, cooking oil, milk etc continue to reach the people. There has been much focus on doorstep delivery in many parts of the country.

However, the supply of non-essential items, which do not come in the daily needs category, has not been allowed.

During the first phase of the nation-wide lockdown, the government had followed similar norms. In his order, Bhalla mentioned that his order was in continuation of the norms laid out in previous directives issued on April 15 and 16.