Not having Aarogya Setu on your phone might get you booked by Noida Police

Updated: May 05, 2020 10:36 IST

The Covid-19 tracker has been made mandatory for government employees and private employees in the country and now Noida Police have issued an order that asks all residents to download Aarogya Setu on their smartphones. Not having the app on the phone, if and when checked by the police, will amount to a “violation of lockdown rules” and can be “punishable under relevant sections”.

Noida Police have said that they will be randomly checking people out on the streets for the app. However, they have not clarified what they plan to do if a person does not have a smartphone or has stepped out without the phone. A police officer said that as far as smartphones are concerned “they obviously can’t be forced to buy one”.

In the order extending the restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC till May 17, additional DCP (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwiwedi said - “If smartphone users don’t have the Aarogya Setu app on their phones, it would amount to lockdown violation. Hence, it will be punishable.”

ACP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh has pointed out that it is not possible to check evert person out on the road but they do plan to run random checks at the border.

“The UP government has already directed all its departments and private companies to ensure employees have downloaded the app. Most have done so, but in case some are remaining, they should do at the earliest. We’ll conduct random checks at borders on DND, Chilla, etc. Cops will make sure people without the app download it,” he said.

If you are checked and do not have the app on your smartphone, here’s what you are looking at -

Police sources have said those without the app can also be booked under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience of order promulgated by public servant). Under this section a person can be jailed for up to six months.