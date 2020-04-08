Not just for Xiaomi, Google is reportedly forcing all Android OEMs to mention ‘easy access to google apps’ on new phones

tech

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:12 IST

Recently it was reported that Xiaomi made fun of Huawei by mentioning “With easy access to the Google apps you use most” in its Mi 10 Pro retail box. Several Xiaomi fans took it to social media talking about the company’s move to throw shadow over its home-country rival. However, Xiaomi later confirmed that it was not a move to take a dig on Huawei but a new requirement by its partner (possibly Google).

As pointed by XDA Developer reports, Xiaomi is the first to use this tagline under the new agreement. It has also been mentioned that Google is ‘forcing’ other OEMs to use this tagline as well. “This copy is from the promotion requirements of the partners in the latest cooperation agreement, similar to the “power by android” displayed on the Android phone and the “intel inside” on the computer,” says Xiaomi.

Since this is the new agreement that Google is implementing for OEMs, there might be high chances that we may see similar marketing taglines in other smartphone retail boxes as well. However, it is not for sure if this is just for Android smartphones that are being sold in Europe, a market where Huawei has a good grip, or is it for all the phones sold across the globe.

It is worth adding that Chinese tech firm Huawei was blacklisted by the Trump administration last year, which resulted in Huawei being stripped off from all the Google services including its apps like YouTube, Google Search, Maps in addition to Android updates. However, the company did manage to launch its P40 Pro running on EMUI based on Android 10. The P40 series was launched last month.

Xiaomi launched its Mi 10 smartphone series in the European region late last month.