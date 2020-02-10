Not just new logo, Google Maps got these interesting new features

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 18:57 IST

Google Maps turned 15 recently and got a new redesigned logo and a few interesting features on its birthday.

The colour theme of the new logo is similar to apps such as Google Fit and Google Pay. The logo is more minimalistic now with the maps background been replaced by a white one. The location pin icon has round edges in signature colours.

The new features that have been introduced to the Google Maps include, Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates. Earlier version of the app only had two tabs, Explore and Commute.

Saved

This feature allows a person to save the places he or she has been to on Google Maps. Apart from this, you can share recommendations of the places.

Contribute

With this tab, the user can share information regarding a place like a movie hall, cafe, restaurant or even a road. Pictures can be uploaded with captions as well.

Update

This is quite similar to the commute tab, but gives information to tourists or even locals about the places of interest nearby. One of the most beneficial bit about this tab is that allows direct interaction with the place’s local businesses.

Explore

Restaurants, petrol pumps, ATMs, shopping centers, hotels, chemists, gyms, museums becomes easy to locate with the Explore tab. It showcases pictures, reviews and ratings of more than 200 million places.

Commute

This tab provides the shortest route available for a destination irrespective of your mode of transportation. Whether you are travelling on foot, a car or public transport, it will ensure that you are on the least time consuming route. To activate this feature, one will have to set up their daily commute route and the tab will provide real-time traffic updates, estimated time and alternative routes.