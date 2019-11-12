e-paper
Now, create Alexa home theatre system with Amazon Fire TV, Echo speakers

The setup allows a user to build a variety of immersive, wireless speaker configurations for living room set-up, including 1.0 and 2.0 configurations and, for owners of Echo Sub, 1.1 and 2.1 configurations as well

tech Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Now connect Echo devices with Fire TV (Bloomberg)
         

Alexa and Fire TV devices are constantly improving over time and now on Monday the company announced that a user can connect their Echo devices with their Fire TV.

This allows a user to build a variety of immersive, wireless speaker configurations for living room set-up, including 1.0 and 2.0 configurations and, for owners of Echo Sub, 1.1 and 2.1 configurations as well, the company said in a statement.

To use the new update a user need to tap on the devices icon in the Alexa app on the lower right-hand side and then tap the “+” icon on the upper right hand side.

Tap “Set Up Audio System” from the popup and then tap “Home Theatre” on the next screen. Select Fire TV device and then “Next” to name your new Home Theatre system.

Select the Echo devices like to use as speakers - one can set-up two speakers, plus an optional Echo Sub.

Additionally, Disney CEO Bob Iger has recently revealed that the company’s online streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) will be available on Amazon’s Fire TV platform at launch.

The Disney+ app on Fire TV will tie into Amazon’s universal search feature, meaning that a user would be able to request specific shows through Alexa with commands.

