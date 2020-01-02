Now get directions in your own voice instead of Alexa or the Google Assistant while driving

tech

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 19:41 IST

A new service called the Clones lets users get directions in their own voice instead of the already existing voice assistants like Apple’s Siri or the Google Assistant. Many people find the voices used for these virtual assistants to be very robotic and unpleasant, so an option like this is much welcome.

The application, which is called ‘My Car, My Voice’, is a tool built-in a voice software called Cerence. The software is already powering vehicles like BMW, Audi, Toyota, GM, and Chrysler. The feature can only be used in a car.

Cerence, a Massachusetts-based company, claims that with their software users can make a carbon copy of their own voice or anyone else’s and make that the persona of the voice assistant in the vehicles.

As per a report published in autocarpro.in, Cerence has asserted that this feature creates a more human experience while using map tech in the car.

In order to customise the voice, the user needs to speak or get a person to say a series of lines in the app available on their phone. Once a voice clone is created it can read the text aloud.

The report has quoted the chief executive officer (CEO) of the brand Sanjay Dhawan stating that this particular app takes the users’ experience to another level. He also said that Cerence is happy to bring this innovation to customers.

It is mentioned in the report that Cerence claims that the app uses cutting-edge deep neural nets and text-to-speech technologies. These technologies can process, clone and add custom voices to an automotive assistant’s voice library.

Furthermore, the tech company said that the system can account for inconsistencies in the recording. Apart from this, user can choose versions of the voice assistant.

Cerence is basically an automotive-focused spin-off of Nuance. The brand works with more than 60 automakers across the globe, and claims is available in almost 300 million cars on the road speaking more than 70 languages.