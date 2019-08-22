Now, get first three months of Spotify Premium for free: Check full details here

tech

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:49 IST

Spotify on Thursday announced extending Spotify Premium free trial period from 30 days to three months. This is the first time Spotify is offering a three-month free offer to users in India.

Spotify Premium brings a host of special features. Premium subscribers will get access to 50 million tracks, 450,000 podcast titles and ad-free experience. It also lets you download music and podcasts. Spotify Premium subscribers can favourite songs by clicking on the heart icon. The liked songs are automatically downloaded to users’ device and pinned to the top of the Playlists.

This first 3 months free offer is being rolled out across Spotify Premium plans globally including individual and student plans starting today. The company plans to extend the benefit to Family and Duo users in the coming months.

“Music and podcasts play an important role in people’s lives so we wanted to give users the first 3 months for free to fully enjoy everything that Spotify Premium has to offer. We know it takes time to fully experience all of the features available with Premium, so we’re giving people the time that they need to fall in love with Premium’s seamless listening experience and on-demand access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and 450,000 podcast titles for free,” Spotify Chief Premium Business Officer Alex Norstrom said in a release.

Spotify’s latest plan comes almost six months after its foray into the Indian market. The company, which competes with the likes of JioSaavn and Apple Music, has more than 450 million subscribers globally.

Spotify Premium is available in India at a starting price of Rs 119 per month. Users can also get pre-paid plans starting as low as Rs 13 a day to Rs 1,189 per year.

