e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Now, Gmail and Google will share single profile picture

Google is combining Gmail profile photo with Google account profile picture for G Suite users.

tech Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Google, Gmail will now share single profile photo
Google, Gmail will now share single profile photo (REUTERS)
         

Google has started combining G Suite users’ Gmail photos with their Google account profile photos.

“We are combining the Gmail photo with the Google account profile photo for G Suite users. Now, when you go to change this setting in Gmail, you’ll be directed to the ‘About me’ section of your Google profile settings to set your profile picture,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Currently, profile pictures set in Gmail are only displayed in Gmail. This means a profile picture in Gmail may be different than the Google account profile photo, which can make it difficult to know which picture will be displayed where.

This new change simplifies things by allowing a user to set a single profile picture in one place and then displaying that single photo across all Google apps.

“When you visit Settings & General &; My Picture in Gmail on the web, you will be directed to change your picture in the ‘About me’ section of your Google profile settings. If your Gmail and profile photos are currently different, and you have permission to edit your photo, you will see a pop-up when you visit your About me settings which will prompt you to select one of the images or choose an entirely new photo,” the company added.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 12:37 IST

tags
top news
‘India is proud’: PM Modi after meeting Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
‘India is proud’: PM Modi after meeting Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
‘Felt vulnerable’: US tourist bullied, duped of Rs 90,000 by touts in Delhi
‘Felt vulnerable’: US tourist bullied, duped of Rs 90,000 by touts in Delhi
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
India & US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal
India & US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech