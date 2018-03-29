Now, OnePlus 6 is also going to look like iPhone X: Here’s why

New Android phones are going to look like Apple’s iPhone X in the future. Already, the likes of Asus, Oppo and Vivo have launched phones with iPhone X-style notch displays. And now, OnePlus is joining the bandwagon with its new OnePlus 6, which is expected to launch very soon.

OnePlus’ founder Carl Pei told The Verge that the company’s next smartphone will feature a notch but it will be smaller than iPhone X’s and bigger than Essential Phone’s. Carl, however, admits that if it were not iPhone X, Android players wouldn’t have rushed to implement the notch display on their full-screen phones.

On asked whether OnePlus would have launched a notch phone had iPhone X not been around, he said, “Maybe not as fast. But we have access to the roadmaps of all the screen manufacturers, and when they gave us the opportunity to make cutouts at the top of the screen, it just made sense.”

OnePlus hasn’t disclosed a lot about its upcoming smartphone but has confirmed that OnePlus 6 is going to have the biggest screen on an OnePlus phone, which is presumably because of a higher screen to body ratio. As far as notch goes, the company says it will measure 19.616mm x 7.687mm. According to recent rumours, the smartphone will retain 3.5mm audio jack and have USB Type-C port.

But don’t expect OnePlus 6 to replicate everything that iPhone X does with its notch, which features tones of sensors to provide a secure 3D Facial Recognition that can also be used to verify and authenticate payments. “We don’t feel the need to have structured light on our phones,” Carl said while referring to Apple’s Face ID.

OnePlus, however, isn’t alone in going aggressive on notch displays. Asus earlier this year debuted Zenfone 5 with an iPhone X-inspired full-screen phone with notch at the top. The company, however, defended the decision to have a notch on the phone. ALSO READ: Android players are copying iPhone X’s notch-screen and the trend is here to stay

“The Zenfone 5 and 5Z are ‘following a trend of’ having a notch display that provides the maximum possible amount of screen area by providing a small notch of bay the LED indicator, speaker, sensors and front camera. This display allows us to put a 6.2-inch panel into the body of a 5.5-inch smartphone. We are among the first android smartphones to have a notch display. With the new design from Asus, the size of the notch has been further narrowed as compared to erstwhile implementation by others”, Dinesh Sharma, Director Mobile Product Center for Asus India had said.

Zenfone 5 screen looks highly similar to Apple iPhone X’s. (HT Photo)

One of the most compelling reasons on why more Android phones are going to launch notch displays is Google’s official support for phones with such cut-outs.

Earlier this month, Google introduced its first beta of Android P OS which comes with support for notch display.

“Android P offers support for the latest edge-to-edge screens with display cutout for camera and speaker. The new Display Cutout class lets you find out the location and shape of the non-functional areas where content shouldn’t be displayed. To determine the existence and placement of these cutout areas, use the getDisplayCutout() method,” said Google on its developer website.