Now Xiaomi takes a step into your bathroom with the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300

tech

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:12 IST

After their weighing scales, Xiaomi has taken another step into your personal space with an electric toothbrush. Xiaomi has been making its movies in domains that have thus far been off bounds for other smartphones like toys and even clothing and the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is the latest on that list.

The electric toothbrush has gone live on crowdfunding on mi.com for Rs 1,299.

Xiaomi is calling the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 your “personal dentist”. It has a 25-day battery life and charges via a USB-C port. It’s IPX7 water proof as well, obviously.

“At Xiaomi, we believe that technology should improve all aspects of human life. Brushing teeth is often considered a mundane task in our daily routine, but its health benefits cannot be ignored at any cost. Oral healthcare is just as important as overall healthcare. With the Mi Electric Toothbrush, we intend for users to choose a smarter way of brushing which will further improve their overall health and wellness,” says Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India.

The electric toothbrush has two modes – Gentle mode and Standard mode. There is also an EquiClean auto-times that will remind users to change brushing sides by pausing every 30 seconds. The toothbrush has magnetic levitation sonic motors that produces 31,000 vibrations per minute to brush off free bacteria, stains and food particles from your teeth.

Xiaomi says that the DuPont Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial Bristles are set at a 10-degree angle which covers two teeth areas at once for efficient cleaning.

If you plan to buy multiple brushes for your family, you can customise your brush with a differently coloured ring that’s at the base of the brush.

Orders placed on the site as a part of the crowdfunding initiative will have the toothbrushes shipped by March 10.