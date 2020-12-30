e-paper
Now, you can create a watchlist for movies, TV series from Google Search

Now, you can create a list of movies and TV series right from Google Search. Here’s how this new feature works.

tech Updated: Dec 30, 2019 18:08 IST
Google Search makes it easier to sort list of movies, TV shows you want to watch
Google Search makes it easier to sort list of movies, TV shows you want to watch
         

Holiday season is here. It’s time that you take out that long forgotten list of movies that you never had time to watch. Well, Google is now making it easier for you to keep a track of all the movies and TV shows that you want to watch.

Google has rolled out a new feature to Search that will allow you to keep a tab on all your favourite TV shows and movies. So, how does this feature work? Well, the answer is really simple. Now, when you look for a movie or a TV show on Search, Google will ask you whether you have watched the movie (or series) or not.

For understanding, if you look up Game of Thrones on Google Search, you will be presented with two options. If you click on the first option, that is, “Watched”, Google will bookmark the show and add it to the list of shows that you have already watched. But if you click on the second option, that is, “Watchlist”, Google will add it to the list of movies, or in this case shows, that you haven’t watched yet.

So, how does this help? It allows you to make an accessible list of all the TV series and movies that are a part of your bucket list, without missing out on anything. At the same time, it also enables you to track shows and movies that you have already watched. What’s more? If a movie is still running in the theatres near you, Search will show you options to book a ticket.

Before you start bookmarking all your favourite movies and shows, there are a couple of things that you need to know.

Firstly, the Watchlist option comes with the browsing functionality. This means that you can see the entire list of movies or shows that you want to watch. However, the Watched option does not support this functionality. This means that you cannot go through the list of movies or TV shows that you have already watched. Not yet, at least. It is possible that Google will refine this feature in the coming days allowing users to go through, and even share, all the movies and shows that they have watched. But for now, we will have to wait.

Secondly, this functionality is currently available only on Google app on Android phones, mobile web, and iOS. We were not able to access this feature on our iPhone at the time of writing this report. That said, this feature is being rolled out in phases. So, if you are unable to access this feature now, you should be able to do so in the coming days. We will update you as soon as we get an update.

