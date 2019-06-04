Now, you can track live train status on Google Maps

Google on Tuesday introduced three new Google Maps features for users in India. Starting today, users can now track live train status for Indian Railways trains. Other two new features are mixed-mode directions and bus travel times based on live traffic.

Live train status tracking

Now, users can see a list of trains that they take between the routes. Users will need to enter starting location and destination. Apart from real-time status, Google Maps will also tell if a train is delayed.

The latest feature comes months after Google acquired Sigmoid Labs, the developer of popular Where is my Train app. At the time of acquisition, the platform had more than 10 million registered users in India. According to reports, Google acquired Sigmoid Labs for $30-40 million.

Mixed-mode directions

The latest feature on Google Maps for Android tells a user when taking a journey from a public transport is a good option. The estimate combines auto-rickshaw and public transport.

“It will also indicate how much time it will take, and which station they should take an auto-rickshaw to/from. They can also see the rickshaw meter estimate, and departure times for their transit connection. This feature will be available for Delhi and Bangalore initially before rolling out to more cities later,” said Google in a release.

“Google Transit is a feature of Google Maps designed to help users plan public transport trips quickly and easily. It is now available for hundreds of cities across dozens of countries, with new partners joining all the time. Google continues to work with public transport services in other cities to enable real-time transit information for their services and will announce these, as and when they become available,” it added.

Live traffic

Google Maps now allows users to view bus travel times based on live traffic. Google says it will now use the company’s live traffic data and public bus schedules to calculate delays and deliver accurate travel ETAs. This feature has been first launched in India. It is already available in cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Mysore, Coimbatore, and Surat.

