NSO Group hits back at Facebook in snooping case

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:00 IST

An Israeli spyware maker is asking a judge to sanction Facebook Inc. for allegedly skirting international law and lying about it to a judge to gain advantage in a lawsuit.

NSO Group claims Facebook failed to properly provide notice under the rules of the Hague Convention when it sued NSO Group in October, accusing the company of creating bogus WhatsApp accounts to send malware and hack into the phones of 1,400 people.

Based on Facebook’s claim that NSO Group failed to respond to the complaint, a court clerk entered a default against the Israeli company last week in federal court in San Francisco. NSO Group is asking a judge to set aside the default and order Facebook to pay $16,994 to cover legal costs.

Facebook isn’t contesting the request to remove the default, but is asking the judge to move the case along on the merits without further delay.

Facebook said in a filing it was “candid with the court about our diligent efforts to serve defendants in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Hague Convention and to otherwise ensure that they received the summons and complaint in this case.”