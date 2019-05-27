Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming phone with built-in fan, OnePlus 7 Pro-like specs is coming to India

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia is set to launch its gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 3 in India in the middle of June, the company said on Monday.

The gaming device was launched in China in April. Nubia Red Magic 3 will be joining the slow but growing smartphone gaming market in India. Earlier today, Xiaomi-backed Black Shark launched its gaming phone in India.

“With an aim to deliver the most complete gaming experience on mobile, Red Magic 3 has a groundbreaking and innovative design, sleek, and fully optimised software. The Red Magic 3 has impressive specifications and state-of-the-art technology,” the company said in a statement.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with flagship-grade specifications. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Nubia Red Magic 3 is offered in three storage variants of 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

Nubia Red Magic 3 features a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone also supports 30W quick charging, an hour of gameplay with a 10-minute charge. For photography, Red Magic 3 sports a 48-megapixel rear camera (featuring the Sony IMX586 sensor) and 16-megapixel front camera and runs on Android Pie.

First Published: May 27, 2019 15:38 IST