Nubia Red Magic 3S is latest Snapdragon 855 Plus powered phone, price starts at Rs 35,999

Nubia Red Magic 3S is a powerhouse with features such as Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 90Hz display, built-in cooling fan and liquid cooling technology.

tech Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India
Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India(Nubia )
         

Nubia on Thursday launched an upgraded version of its popular Red Magic 3 smartphone. Called Red Magic 3S, the new Nubia is available in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999. The top-end model featuring 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage costs Rs 47,999. Nubia Magic 3S also undercuts other premium smartphones with Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and 90Hz display.

Nubia Red Magic 3S is touted as the world’s slimmest gaming phone with built-in cooling fan and liquid cooling technology. Apart from high-end chipset, Nubia is offering a 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging on the phone.

Nubia Red Magic 3S comes with a 6.65-inch ultra-widescreen FHD+ HDR AMOLED display boasts with a 90hz refresh rate. In terms of audio, there is dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound technology to create a cinematic soundscape, with or without headphones.

“Our aim is to bring the appropriate and usable technology at the right time, in the right ecosystem to deliver a seamless consumer experience. Our aim is to empower serious gamers with a device that is as powerful for gaming as it is competent for regular use,” Dheeraj Kukreja, Director, Nubia India, said in a statement.

(with inputs from IANS)

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 14:08 IST

