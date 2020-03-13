e-paper
Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone with 144Hz display launched

Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone with 144Hz display launched

Nubia Red Magic 5G is the first phone with a 144Hz display. It also comes with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support and more.

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 13:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nubia Red Magic 5G phone launched.
Nubia Red Magic 5G phone launched.(Nubia)
         

Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphone which boasts features like 5G support and 144Hz refresh rate. It’s also the first phone to come with a 144Hz display. Nubia Red Magic 5G will be available first in China with a global release expected in April.

Nubia Red Magic 5G starts at CNY 3,799 (Rs 3,800) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone’s 12+128 and 12+256 variants are priced at CNY 4,099 (Rs 43,400 approx) and CNY 4,399 (Rs 46,600 approx) respectively. There’s also a high-end variant of Nubia Red Magic 5G with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage which carries a price tag of CNY 4,999 (Rs 53,000 approx).

The smartphone comes in three colour options of black, red and cyber neon. There’s also a transparent edition of the Nubia Red Magic 5G. The smartphone features a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with UFS 3.0 storage.

For photography, the Nubia Red Magic 5G sports a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front.

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery, and runs Red Magic OS based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Wi-Fi 6 support. In terms of design, the Nubia Red Magic 5G is clad in an aluminium body with an RGB light panel for that gaming effect.

