Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone with 144Hz display launched

tech

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 13:59 IST

Nubia has launched its latest gaming smartphone which boasts features like 5G support and 144Hz refresh rate. It’s also the first phone to come with a 144Hz display. Nubia Red Magic 5G will be available first in China with a global release expected in April.

Nubia Red Magic 5G starts at CNY 3,799 (Rs 3,800) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone’s 12+128 and 12+256 variants are priced at CNY 4,099 (Rs 43,400 approx) and CNY 4,399 (Rs 46,600 approx) respectively. There’s also a high-end variant of Nubia Red Magic 5G with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage which carries a price tag of CNY 4,999 (Rs 53,000 approx).

The smartphone comes in three colour options of black, red and cyber neon. There’s also a transparent edition of the Nubia Red Magic 5G. The smartphone features a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with UFS 3.0 storage.

For photography, the Nubia Red Magic 5G sports a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front.

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery, and runs Red Magic OS based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Wi-Fi 6 support. In terms of design, the Nubia Red Magic 5G is clad in an aluminium body with an RGB light panel for that gaming effect.