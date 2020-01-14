Nubia Red Magic 5G to come with 144Hz screen refresh rate

tech

China-based Nubia could be the first company to launch a phone with a whopping 144Hz refresh rate.

Nubia CEO Ni Fei in a post on Weibo confirmed the new feature on the company’s upcoming phone called ‘Red Magic 5G’. He also shared of what appears to be a screenshot of display settings, revealing the phone could allow users to switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz.

According to GSMArena, the smartphone could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The 5G support could come via Qualcomm’s X55 modem. Nubia could also launch a 4G version of the phone in markets where 5G hasn’t rolled out yet.

Smartphone companies are now turning their attention to screen refresh rate. Over the past few months, we saw companies such as Asus (ROG Phone II), Google (Pixel 4) and Realme ( X2 Pro) launch phones with 90Hz display. The trend is passing onto the non-phones category as well. Just recently, Alienware launched a ‘25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF)’ with 240Hz refresh rate.

According to reports, Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20, could come with 120Hz refresh rate. The company will also give users to switch between different screen rates depending up on their preferences. Even Apple is rumoured to offer up to 120Hz refresh rate on its 2020 iPhone lineup.