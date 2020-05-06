e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Nvidia acquires data centre networking specialist Cumulus Networks

Nvidia acquires data centre networking specialist Cumulus Networks

The acquisition of Cumulus, which is headquartered in Mountain View, California, will bolster Nvidia’s networking software capabilities

tech Updated: May 06, 2020 01:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Given that Cumulus had raised $134 million since it was founded in 2010, the size of the deal could be considerably big.
Given that Cumulus had raised $134 million since it was founded in 2010, the size of the deal could be considerably big.(REUTERS)
         

Graphics giant Nvidia has announced plans to acquire data centre networking specialist Cumulus Networks.

The acquisition of Cumulus, which is headquartered in Mountain View, California, will bolster Nvidia’s networking software capabilities, the company said on Monday. The two companies did not disclose the transaction details.

Given that Cumulus had raised $134 million since it was founded in 2010, the size of the deal could be considerably big, TechCrunch reported.

Also read: NVIDIA expects $100 million hit in revenue due to coronavirus

Cumulus already had a previous partnership with high-performance networking major Mellanox, which Nvidia recently acquired for $6.9 billion.

“With Cumulus, Nvidia can innovate and optimise across the entire networking stack from chips and systems to software including analytics like Cumulus NetQ, delivering great performance and value to customers,” Amit Katz, Vice President Ethernet Switch at Mellanox, wrote in a blog post.

This open networking platform is extensible and allows enterprise and cloud-scale data centres full control over their operations, he said.

Cumulus supports more than 100 hardware platforms with Cumulus Linux, its operating system for network switches.

“Our ultrafast Nvidia Mellanox Spectrum switches already ship with Cumulus Linux and SONiC, the open source offering forged in Microsoft’s Azure cloud and managed by the Open Compute Project,” Katz said.

The courtship began in 2013, when Mellanox was forming its Open Ethernet strategy.

Nvidia’s approach to creating both the hardware and software for accelerated computing expands deeper into networking software with Cumulus.

“The ability to innovate across the entire technology stack will help us deliver performance at scale for the accelerated, software-defined data center,” Katz said.

top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
In 5 days, Railways ferries over 70,000 migrants in 76 Shramik Specials
In 5 days, Railways ferries over 70,000 migrants in 76 Shramik Specials
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech