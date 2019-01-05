Nvidia at CES 2019: Affordable GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card set to launch

Nvidia will kick off the proceedings at the 2019 edition of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, US. The chipset giant has been under pressure to revive its business after its sales took a big hit due to waning cryptomining demand.

Nvidia is expected to unveil GTX 11-series of graphics cards on January 6. The new graphics cards are aimed at the gaming enthusiasts who don’t want to spend a bomb on upgrading their gaming rig. The latest graphics cards are expected to be part of a new RTX-series.

The company is also expected to launch GeForce RTX 2060 lineup at the international tech show. Said to be mobile version of GeForce RTX graphics, the card is expected to feature up to 6GB of GDDR5X memory and 1920 CUDA cores. The card is expected to support HDMI, USB Type-C, and two outputs for DisplayPort.

The new card is said to be a stripped down version of high-end GeForce RTX 2070 and GeForce RTX 2080.

Nividia’s event is scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand in Vegas on Sunday at 8pm local time (9.30AM). You can watch the live stream at the company’s official website and ustream.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 18:19 IST