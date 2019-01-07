Nvidia at CES 2019: GeForce RTX2060 makes Turing architecture GPUs mainstream

After weeks of speculation, Nvidia GeForce RTX2060 graphics card finally became official at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Vegas. Aimed at bringing Turing architecture GPUs to gamers, GeForce RTX2060 graphics card will be available on devices from Acer, Alienware, Dell, HP and Lenovo from January 15. The graphics card is priced at $349 (Rs 24,000 approximately).

Nvidia claims RTX 2060 is 60% faster on current games than the predecessor, GTX 1060. The new graphics card also surpasses the gameplay of another popular Nvidia card, GTX 1070. The company claims the latest graphics card unveiled at the CES can run Battlefield V with ray tracing at 60 frames per second.

“The RTX 2060 features a major upgrade of the core streaming multiprocessor to more efficiently handle the compute-heavy workloads of modern games. It supports concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor. Modern games can utilise these features to achieve up to 2x the performance of the GTX 1060 GPU,” said Nvidia in a release.

ALSO READ: CES 2019: Apple to start offering iTunes content on rival Samsung smart TVs

Nvidia RTX 2060 features 6GB of GDDR6 memory and 240 Tensor Cores claimed to deliver 52 teraflops of deep learning horsepower via a feature called Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

Nvidia at CES 2019 launched RTX 2060 which features GeForce Experience that makes PC gaming more accessible (Nvidia)

DLSS is essentially a deep neural network designed to extract multidimensional features a rendered scene and club it with multiple frames to deliver a superior image quality. Nvidia says the quality matches the traditional rendering but with much higher performance. Electronic Arts and DICE are expected to soon launch an update to Battlefield V to add the DLSS support.

ALSO READ: Huawei launches ARM-based Kunpeng 920 chipset, takes on x86 server chips from Intel, AMD

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 13:19 IST