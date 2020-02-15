e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / NVIDIA expects $100 million hit in revenue due to coronavirus

NVIDIA expects $100 million hit in revenue due to coronavirus

This comes days after it pulled out of the MWC and the world’s biggest tech conference was called off in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

tech Updated: Feb 15, 2020 14:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Employees work on a production line manufacturing face masks at a factory, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China February 15, 2020.
Employees work on a production line manufacturing face masks at a factory, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China February 15, 2020.(CNS Photo vis REUTERS)
         

Graphics giant Nvidia has said that it expects to take a $100 million hit in revenue next quarter as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes days after it pulled out of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) and the world’s biggest tech conference was called off in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“While the ultimate effect of the coronavirus is difficult to estimate, the company has reduced its revenue outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 by $100 million to account for its potential impact,” the company said in a statement.

The remarks were included in the Santa Clara-based company’s fourth quarter earnings release on Thursday, according to crn.com.

The company said that it expects revenue in the first quarter of 2021 financial year to be $3 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, the report added.

tags
top news
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘We’re honouring them’: Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
‘We’re honouring them’: Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
Motorola Razr first look: It’s coming to India soon
Motorola Razr first look: It’s coming to India soon
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech